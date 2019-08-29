Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,702 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of USA Compression Partners worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,570. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

