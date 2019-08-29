Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,514 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Anthem by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 443,428 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after acquiring an additional 347,887 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 36,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 283,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,738 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $257.11. 263,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,778. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

