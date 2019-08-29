Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 693,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

