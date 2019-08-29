Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.81. 1,259,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

