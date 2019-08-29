Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,365. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.