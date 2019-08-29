Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,855 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 592,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,131. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

