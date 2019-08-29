Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,327,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,905,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,285,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $1,569,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $897,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,745. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,445. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.