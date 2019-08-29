Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 225,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3,038.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 332,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

