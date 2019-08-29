Upfiring (UFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $761,466.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $761,466.00 and approximately $8,014.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange, IDEX and RightBTC. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, RightBTC, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

