UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, C2CX, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 59.2% against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $6.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00230987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.01338770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022203 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.