United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 552.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 776.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

