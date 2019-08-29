United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $569,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $810,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United States Steel by 204.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

