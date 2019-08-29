United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

