Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after acquiring an additional 595,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,559,000 after buying an additional 235,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,900,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,244,000 after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.