Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0103

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $106,496.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

