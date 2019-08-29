Ulord (UT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,756.00

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Ulord has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $56,756.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Ulord has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 211,177,546 coins and its circulating supply is 113,679,901 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.