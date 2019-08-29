Ubex Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, BitForex and Hotbit. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $342,040.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.04897831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,636,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitForex, LBank, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

