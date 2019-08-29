Typerium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Typerium has a market cap of $1.64 million and $3,772.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00231082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01354079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

