Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Twin River Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 201 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

TRWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TRWH stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,251. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen H. Capp purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 649,238 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $19,431,693.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,830,782 shares of company stock worth $53,883,657 over the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 507.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.