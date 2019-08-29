TurtleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $793,599.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $793,599.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 52,200,510,601 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

