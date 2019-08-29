Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter. Tuniu updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,995,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 128,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tuniu by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 380,893 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

