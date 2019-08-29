TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.80. TSS shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 26,815 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

