Truegame (TGAME) Market Capitalization Tops $326,072.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a market cap of $326,072.00 and $40,232.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01347693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

