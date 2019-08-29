TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.13 million and $22,375.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00236274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.01300133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091964 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022504 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

