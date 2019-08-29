Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.20 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), approximately 255,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

