Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Ormat Technologies worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $125,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock worth $3,971,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

