Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $43.61 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.62. 1,271,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.43 and a 200 day moving average of $251.47. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

