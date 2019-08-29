Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC raised its position in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,113,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.96. 105,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,882. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

