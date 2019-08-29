Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 58,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,803. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

