Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.99. 31,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,345. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

