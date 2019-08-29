Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0077 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $9,341.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022140 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

