Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$31,695.00 ($22,478.72).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 11,820 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$24,301.92 ($17,235.40).

On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).

On Friday, August 2nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,550 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$31,922.70 ($22,640.21).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,111 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$35,540.87 ($25,206.29).

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,826 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$32,839.59 ($23,290.49).

On Thursday, July 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$33,635.00 ($23,854.61).

On Monday, July 22nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,900.00 ($22,624.11).

On Tuesday, July 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,668 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,735.96 ($24,635.43).

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,313.90 ($25,045.32).

ASX TGF traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 113,952 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.12. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of A$2.63 ($1.87).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.