Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Purchases 15,000 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$31,695.00 ($22,478.72).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 9th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 11,820 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$24,301.92 ($17,235.40).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).
  • On Friday, August 2nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,550 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$31,922.70 ($22,640.21).
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,111 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$35,540.87 ($25,206.29).
  • On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,826 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$32,839.59 ($23,290.49).
  • On Thursday, July 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$33,635.00 ($23,854.61).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,900.00 ($22,624.11).
  • On Tuesday, July 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,668 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,735.96 ($24,635.43).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,313.90 ($25,045.32).

ASX TGF traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 113,952 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.12. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of A$2.63 ($1.87).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF)

