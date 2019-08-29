TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4,222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,178,000.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. 20,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.