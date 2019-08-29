TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

TA opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd John Stack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,805.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

