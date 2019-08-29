Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,693 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the typical volume of 600 put options.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 69,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.