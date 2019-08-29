Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.9% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,193. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

