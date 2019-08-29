Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Total posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

TOT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,529. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Total by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Total by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

