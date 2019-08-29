Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.22

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.22 and traded as high as $72.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 1,490,083 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total value of C$5,060,444.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,525,040.64. Also, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

