Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,833 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,037,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade comprises approximately 17.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 42.67% of TD Ameritrade worth $11,683,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 1,808,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,428. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

