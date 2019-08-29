Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.45

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.45 and traded as high as $63.95. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 75,272 shares changing hands.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total transaction of C$196,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,720,301.58. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$330,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $623,279 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

