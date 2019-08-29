TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 2.7%

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.35, 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

