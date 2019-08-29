TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.34

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $76,873.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00159726 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,478.15 or 0.99779871 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031696 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000401 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,413,515 coins and its circulating supply is 16,262,709 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

