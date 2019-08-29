Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. Titan Machinery also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,951.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

