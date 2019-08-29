Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 348,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,876,000. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after buying an additional 546,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,376,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,725,000 after buying an additional 241,940 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after buying an additional 295,102 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $205.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.64. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

