THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Trading Down 20%

THT Heat Transfer Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:THTI)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 833 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.70.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.