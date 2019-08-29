Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $17.99 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007452 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

