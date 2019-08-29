THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,445.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. THEKEY has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $10,445.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000442 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

