The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Update

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 257,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts bought 864 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $49,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Carter Pate bought 1,000 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Providence Service by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Providence Service by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The Providence Service has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

