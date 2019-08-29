The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 2,001,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

