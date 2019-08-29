Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,576,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 2,292,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Williamson sold 8,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $269,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

